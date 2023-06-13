Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 537.16%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.