Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3,695.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $6,262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

