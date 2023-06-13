Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $26,824,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

