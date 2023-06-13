Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 5,001 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Mercer International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.12. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.