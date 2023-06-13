Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 10,148 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,384,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.