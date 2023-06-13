Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 10,707 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 173.08%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

