Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 15,018 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $286,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

