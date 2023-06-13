Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 200,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $856.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

