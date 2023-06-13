Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 12,458 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $823.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

