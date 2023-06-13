Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 4,837 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bruker by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,561,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

