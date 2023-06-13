Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Citigroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,591,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Citigroup by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

