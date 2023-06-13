Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $517,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

