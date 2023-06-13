Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

