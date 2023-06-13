Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ecovyst by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 684,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ecovyst by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,994,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 391,732 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.54 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.