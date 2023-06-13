Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.