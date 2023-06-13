Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.42.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

