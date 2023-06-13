Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

