Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Reduced by Amundi

Amundi decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,109,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 372,801 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $173,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

