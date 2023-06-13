Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $445.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

