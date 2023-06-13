Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after buying an additional 7,523,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after acquiring an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,793,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,246,000 after acquiring an additional 132,223 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

