Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,758 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

