Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 522.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 187,732 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 157,562 shares during the period. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,717 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $196.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.19 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

