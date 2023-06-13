Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $228.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $228.68. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.