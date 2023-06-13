Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 238.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA EWCO opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $30.51.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
