Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 346 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $289.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

