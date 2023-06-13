Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,750 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BSCN opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.