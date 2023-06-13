Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,750 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCN opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.