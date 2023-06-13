Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

