Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

