Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495,775 shares of company stock worth $2,073,939,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

