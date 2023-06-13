Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trimble by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Trimble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.