Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,846,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,903,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,106,000 after buying an additional 2,019,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

