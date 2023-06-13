Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $126,000 in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS USHY opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

