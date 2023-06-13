Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $502.54 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $503.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.37.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

