Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $57,000 in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

NYSE FG opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

