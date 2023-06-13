Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Revvity by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PKI opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

