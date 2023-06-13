Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 631,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after buying an additional 606,077 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,269.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,867 shares during the period. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,332,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

