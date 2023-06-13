Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,516 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2,792.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

