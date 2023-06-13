Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,146 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3,436.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $24.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

