Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

