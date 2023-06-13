Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

