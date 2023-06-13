Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.