Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.9 %

LSTR opened at $185.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $189.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

