Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

