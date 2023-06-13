Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $117.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

