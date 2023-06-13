Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

