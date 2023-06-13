Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SIMS opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.