Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

