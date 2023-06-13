Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

