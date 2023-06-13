Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average of $177.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.