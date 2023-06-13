Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,451,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

